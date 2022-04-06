Meridian Fire Department receives $18,000 donation from Colonial Pipeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department recently received an $18,000 donation from Colonial Pipeline.

“Every few years they make donations to the fire department,” Chief Jason Collier said. “Of course, we respond closely with them. We work with them and we try to educate our firefighters on their equipment and facilities here.”

Colonial Pipeline donated $8,000 for specialized firefighter training and $10,000 for new radios.

“Our project right now is changing over our radio. They very graciously offered $10,000. That’s like four handheld radios though. Those things are very expensive,” Collier explained.

The donations were approved by Meridian’s city council on Tuesday. The $8,000 training donation will help send at least two Meridian firefighters to Williams Industrial Fire & Hazard Training at Texas A&M.

“It’s an industrial type firefighting. It’s geared toward the pipeline and the oil industry and any other kind of industry. It’s very different than any kind of city firefighting,” Collier said.

The $10,000 will help the fire department get new radios to prepare them for the upcoming transition to a new system called MSWIN. The entire city will make the move.

The city needs a total of 160 new handheld radios and 89 mobile radios. The Meridian Police Department acquired its 68 handheld radios with funding through the Department of Public Safety. This donation from Colonial will help purchase at least four. The Meridian Fire Department ultimately needs a total of 40.

“We might be able to get online with the system by June 1 or so. We may still not be using it 100 percent by then, because we do have a lot more to purchase,” Collier said.

