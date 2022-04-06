Advertisement

Meridian softball freshman throws second career no hitter

Meridian freshman Jazlynn Sulton throws no hitter
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School freshman pitcher, Jazlynn Sulton, throws her second career no hitter with the Wildcats on Monday.

“You know me and my teammates, we work very very hard and it was a great accomplishment,” said Sulton. “I wasn’t really focusing on throwing the no hitter. I just went out there and did what I love to do. So you know it was great.”

Sulton threw the no hitter in the Wildcats 17-0 win over Newton on Monday. The last time a pitcher threw a no hitter for the Wildcats was last season when Meridian played Columbus. Sulton, as an 8th grader was the one who threw the no hitter.

Head coach of the Meridian softball team, Mark Davis said, “The hardest positions to play in softball are definitely pitcher and catcher. So when she came out as a 7th grader we knew that she was going to be pretty special. Last year as an 8th grader she threw 103 innings for us. But she’s just a work force and I just can’t say enough good things about her.”

Meridian will take on Petal, who is currently ranked number one in the state, in a double header on Thursday. Game one is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sever Weather school closure and delays
School closures and delays ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat
Camera captures images of possible tornado passing the Mississippi Dept. of Transportation...
Watch: MDOT cam captures tornado in Newton
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Damage on CR 277 in Clarke County, not far from CR 280.
Severe weather downs trees, causes power outages

Latest News

Meridian freshman, Jazlynn Sulton, throws no hitter.
Jazlynn Sulton throws no hitter
Union offensive tackle signs to Missouri Valley.
Dayton McDonald signs to Missouri Valley College
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston...
Ole Miss basketball player, Shakira Austin invited to 2022 WNBA Draft
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the...
Pelicans beat Kings 123-109, clinch play-in spot in West