Meridian softball freshman throws second career no hitter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School freshman pitcher, Jazlynn Sulton, throws her second career no hitter with the Wildcats on Monday.

“You know me and my teammates, we work very very hard and it was a great accomplishment,” said Sulton. “I wasn’t really focusing on throwing the no hitter. I just went out there and did what I love to do. So you know it was great.”

Sulton threw the no hitter in the Wildcats 17-0 win over Newton on Monday. The last time a pitcher threw a no hitter for the Wildcats was last season when Meridian played Columbus. Sulton, as an 8th grader was the one who threw the no hitter.

Head coach of the Meridian softball team, Mark Davis said, “The hardest positions to play in softball are definitely pitcher and catcher. So when she came out as a 7th grader we knew that she was going to be pretty special. Last year as an 8th grader she threw 103 innings for us. But she’s just a work force and I just can’t say enough good things about her.”

Meridian will take on Petal, who is currently ranked number one in the state, in a double header on Thursday. Game one is set for 6 p.m.

