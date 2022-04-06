Mississippi doctor convicted of hospice health care fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a Mississippi doctor of referring and certifying patients to hospice care who were not terminally ill and didn’t know what sort of treatment they would be getting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was. He was convicted Monday on one conspiracy count and seven counts of health care fraud.

Each count carries up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Judge Debra M. Brown has scheduled sentencing for July 27.

