Mississippi State takes out UT Martin in seven innings

Mississippi State (16-10) put up six runs in the top of the sixth to lead the Diamond Dawgs to a 10-4 win over Memphis (12-9) on Tuesday (March 29) at AutoZone Park.(MSU Athletics)
By Mississippi State Athletics
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State (18-12) cranked out 14 hits including six home runs by five different Bulldogs to defeat UT Martin (8-18) in seven innings by a score 13-2 in the midweek matchup on Tuesday (April 5) at Dudy Noble Field.

MSU scored in six of the seven innings with multi-run innings in the first, second, third and sixth innings. The Bulldogs tied the school record for most home runs in a game with six tonight while Luke Hancock hit two home runs in the game for the second time in his career. Kamren James tied his career high with three stolen bases in a game.

For the Diamond Dawgs, Brandon Smith (2-1) started and earned the win after allowing five hits with two runs and seven strikeouts through four innings on the mound. Only two Bulldog pitchers followed Smith – Mikey Tepper and KC Hunt. Tepper collected four strikeouts and one hit during his two innings while Hunt held UT Martin scoreless to end the game.

Five different Dawgs hit home runs including Hancock, Hunter Hines, Kellum Clark, Brad Cumbest and Tanner Leggett. Hancock went 3-for-3 including two home runs, one in the first and one in the sixth, and four RBIs. Three other Dawgs recorded multi-hit games including Clark, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, Cumbest who went 3-for-3 with one home run and one double and Leggett who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one home run.

Next up: Mississippi State will host LSU this weekend at Dudy Noble Field with the series opener set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in Starkville. The series opener will air on SEC Network while all three games of the series can be seen on SEC Network+.

