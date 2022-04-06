More severe storms are possible today

Advertisement

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unlike Tuesday morning, we’re off to a drier start on this Wednesday. You’ll “feel” the air today because it’s very muggy with dew points near the 70 degree mark. It’s more humid courtesy of a southerly wind that’s dominating ahead of a cold front that’ll cross later this afternoon into early evening. Highs will reach the low 80s ahead of this front, but more storms are also possible ahead of this front...some could be severe.

Thankfully, the risk for severe storms is much lower than Tuesday, but there’s a risk none-the-less. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado is possible. Also, storms will 1″ hail (or higher) is also possible. The best timing for severe storms will be between Noon - 8PM. So, during this time-frame, have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

In the wake of the front, highs will stay in the 60s for Thursday and Friday...and we get the sunshine back! Frost is possible Saturday morning, but a nice weekend is on deck! Highs for Saturday will stay in the 60s, but seasonable 70s are on deck for Sunday. Next week, more storms roll in.

