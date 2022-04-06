Graveside services for Mrs. Yolanda Sue “Susie” Bush will begin at 3:15 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend William Savell officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Bush, 57, of Collinsville, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Susie loved to travel and to cook; she especially loved baking. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; as well as a motherly figure to many who knew her.

Mrs. Bush is survived by her husband of over 37 years, Darrell Bush; daughter Erica Gail Irby (John); grandchildren Madison Irby, Caleb Irby, and Alexander Irby. Siblings Steve Lunsford (Mary Gaye), John Charles Lunsford, Jr., Phrona Glass (Mark), and Laura Ann Smith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Susie is preceded in death by her parents John and Emma Sue Lunsford, and her sister Gail Davis.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

