No. 18 Southern Miss takes down No. 7 Ole Miss at Trustmark Park

Southern Miss beats Ole Miss 10-7 at Trustmark Park.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss rallies in the top of the 8th with a four run inning to beat Ole Miss 10-7.

Earlier this week Ole Miss moved to 7th in the top 25 baseball rankings while Southern Miss entered the rankings for the first time this season.

The game would remain scoreless heading into the bottom of the second where Ole Miss scores three to lead 3-0.

Southern Miss answers right back in the top of the third to tie the game up 3-3.

Ole miss would lead 7-6 in the top of the 8th but the Golden Eagle’s Danny Lynch hits a home run with the bases loaded to carry the Golden Eagles to victory.

Northeast Lauderdale graduate and USM right handed pitcher, Landon Harper, helps close the game out and Southern Miss win 10-7.

USM’s now takes three of the last five meetings over Ole Miss.

Southern travels to Charlotte on Friday. First pitch is at 5 p.m. Ole Miss host Alabama starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

