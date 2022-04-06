Advertisement

Ole Miss basketball player, Shakira Austin invited to 2022 WNBA Draft

Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston...
Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) attempts a basket while Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tennessee won 70-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (WTOK) - Ole Miss center, Shakira Austin, is invited to attend the WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022.

Austin is projected as the No. 3 overall pick in the draft which would tie Armintie (Price) Herrington as the highest draft pick in Rebels history.

Austin will make history by being only the sixth Ole Miss Rebel to be drafted and the first since 2010.

Austin was named First Team All SEC for the second season in a row as well as three Honorable All-American designations. Austin also reached the 1,000 career rebound mark this season adding onto her 1,500 career total points.

Austin led the Rebels this year with 15.2 points and 9 rebounds per game.

The 2022 WNBA Draft will air on ESPN Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. CT from New York City.

