Neshoba County sets public hearing on medical marijuana

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba County supervisors issued public notice of the board’s intent to hold a vote at its next meeting on opting out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

Board member Keith Lillis said he plans to vote against medical marijuana because there are too many uncertainties with the Mississippi Department of Health not yet laying out the regulations for the program.

Some locals don’t agree. Summer Smart told WTOK News 11 that medical marijuana could have made her mother’s last days easier, as she was dying of cancer.

“We had to sit there to watch her just wither away, with nothing, in pain that I can’t imagine. To deny someone having a better quality of life, we knew she wasn’t going to make it, but her last few months could have been a little easier. To deny someone that, it was heartbreaking,” said Smart.

The board of supervisors will have a public hearing at its Apr. 18 meeting and then formally vote on the opt-out.

