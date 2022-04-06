Tuberville, Hyde-Smith voting ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Wednesday he would not be supporting President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. He met with the judge last week and said he would carefully consider her qualifications and listen to the people of Alabama in making his decision.

Tuberville said he covered a lot of ground in his meeting with Judge Jackson, including discussion of Second Amendment rights and the importance of following the rule of law. He said he made it a point to ask her about her stance on crime and her record of sentencing criminals.

“From 2013 to 2021, Judge Jackson served as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. During her tenure there, Judge Jackson routinely imposed sentences that were shorter than those requested by the prosecutors and shorter than the guidelines. Point being, Judge Jackson let those who were convicted of a crime off easy, so I took the opportunity to ask about this in our meeting. Judge Jackson’s answers to my questions were thoughtful but did not relieve my concerns about her sentencing record, particularly her record on sentencing criminals who preyed on young children. Children are our future. We should do all we can to ensure our communities are safe places for them to grow up. That means holding criminals accountable to the full letter of the law. And listening to the calls I am getting from folks back home, Alabamians agree.”

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who met with Judge Jackson Mar. 31, also released a statement this week, saying she could not support the nomination.

“I take seriously my responsibility to weigh the merits of each Supreme Court nominee, including their commitment to fairly interpret the law and not substitute their own judgment for that of Congress or the Constitution. I am not confident that Judge Jackson meets that standard after having reviewed her record and confirmation proceedings. Judge Jackson’s record indicates a readiness to legislate from the bench, at times in a manner that risks some of the basic freedoms that are at the core of our Constitution. Such activism, for example, has threatened free speech rights and other individual American liberties.”

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker had already announced they would not be supporting Jackson’s nomination. However, Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed this week, with the support of all Senate Democrats and several Republicans.

