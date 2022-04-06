Tuberville, Hyde-Smith voting ‘no’ on Supreme Court nominee
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Wednesday he would not be supporting President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. He met with the judge last week and said he would carefully consider her qualifications and listen to the people of Alabama in making his decision.
Tuberville said he covered a lot of ground in his meeting with Judge Jackson, including discussion of Second Amendment rights and the importance of following the rule of law. He said he made it a point to ask her about her stance on crime and her record of sentencing criminals.
Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who met with Judge Jackson Mar. 31, also released a statement this week, saying she could not support the nomination.
Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker had already announced they would not be supporting Jackson’s nomination. However, Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed this week, with the support of all Senate Democrats and several Republicans.
