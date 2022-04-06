Union offensive tackle signs to Missouri Valley College.

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union offensive tackle, Dayton McDonald, signed with Missouri Valley College on Wednesday morning.

The senior worked really hard this last season to sign with a school. McDonald was not a starter his junior year so he had to earn a spot his senior season. He was able to do so and his hard work paid off in a scholarship.

“We had an off season meeting with him and, you know, told him that this is what we need to develop in,” said head football coach, Jordan Wren. “These are the strengths and the weaknesses and he didn’t take it for criticism. He took it as a thank you and he did all the things we asked him to do and it lead to a starting position. Now here we are six months later and it led to him signing a scholarship. So you know we are very proud of him and you know its something that he really took the process to heart and he did a great job.”

McDonald said, “I put in a lot of work for it and I’m just very grateful for myself and proud of myself because I put in so much effort into it.”

McDonald is expected to keep his position as an offensive tackle with the Vikings.

