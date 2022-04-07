Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups are facing trial in March 2022 on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.(Source: Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes its work.

The jury gave no signal to the judge that it’s struggling to reach decisions about the defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

When jurors return for more deliberations Friday, they said they want to look at pennies that, according to the government, were used during the demonstration of a homemade explosive while the men trained in September 2020.

“We will have that for you,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said, adding that they can look at any evidence that was introduced during 13 days of testimony.

Earlier in the week, the jury asked for a definition of “weapon.” Jonker said it’s something that could be used to “injure, kill or destroy someone or something.”

The jury is considering 10 charges in the case: one against Caserta, two against Fox, three against Croft and four against Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to explosives and a firearm.

A conviction on any count must be unanimous.

“We can all see you’re hard at work,” Jonker told the jury. “It can be an exhausting way to spend spring break. We know that because that room is not huge. It gets smaller each time you come back and spend more time looking through everything. We appreciate your diligence.”

The evidence included testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and pointed a finger at the others. Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The men trained with a crudely built “shoot house” to replicate her vacation home in September 2020, according to testimony.

Defense lawyers, however, said any scheme was the creation of government agents who were embedded in the group and manipulated the men.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

White reported from Detroit.

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate