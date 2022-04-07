All Scholastic Sports team 2022: Scott Sisson

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Patrician Academy’s Scott Sisson has been selected to the 2022 All-Scholastic Sports team.

Scott Sisson Jr. is a senior at Patrician Academy and he balances being a student with three sports in baseball, basketball, and track & field.

“It’s more joyful than it’s difficult, just kind of take the day one step at a time,” Sisson said. “You don’t want to dread practice while you’re in math is the thing so just go throughout the day with the same intensity, putting forth effort in class and then straight on to the field,” he said.

Sisson has been with the Saints since pre-school and he has grown not just as a person, but as a leader.

“I could look back to ninth grade to now and see just a huge change,” Sisson said. “Being more vocal, being more imposing almost, but not in a negative sense, but being more verbal and being more outgoing and reading people better,” he added.

Sisson’s English teacher Melissa Bracknell has known him since the ninth grade and sees his leadership through his faith has made him grow.

“At first, I couldn’t get him to come out and talk to people and lead our chapels in the mornings, and now it’s one of his favorite things to do,” Bracknell said. “He enjoys getting out and talking to people. He’s a Christian and he demonstrates his faith everyday in everything that he does,” she added.

Scott has been a big part of Patrician Academy on the field and with his faith that his peers showed how much they love him by voting him Mr. Patrician Academy.

“It’s kind of like a proud coach moment, seeing somebody excel like him not only on the field but in the classroom,” Patrician Academy Athletic Director Jonathan Lindsey said.

Lindsey is also the head football and baseball coach at Patrician Academy and has known Sisson for over 10 years.

“It’s second to none, you know the way he leads. Not only vocally, but by example. Everything he does, he does the right thing,” he said.

“It’s amazing to see that this community, this Patrician Academy family would see me in that good of a light to have me represent the Patrician Academy name,” Sisson added.

Sisson will be heading to Mississippi State once his time in Butler is over and he will continue to lead the way for Patrician Academy.

