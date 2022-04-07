Advertisement

The Back Porch ribbon cutting

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Back Porch on MS-19 is the most recent business in Lauderdale County to celebrate its ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Three co-owners actually opened the business in early February, friends and family joined them today to celebrate.

Cutting the ribbon is symbolic of a dream between three friends who bonded over hanging out on a back porch and wanted to share that fellowship and feeling with everyone else in the community.

“The support we have received has been unimaginable,” Co-owner, Justin Hardy, said. “People have really supported this small local business and we are so appreciative of that.”

The Back Porch is open Monday-Friday from 10 A.M. - 6 P.M and 8 A.M. - 4 P.M. on Saturdays.

