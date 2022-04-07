Bright, breezy and below average temps Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thankfully, all of the inclement weather is behind us. There will be lots of sunshine, but it will be cooler than the average with highs staying in the upper 60s today. This cool down is due to a breezy NW wind of 10-20 mph (gusting higher) that’s ushering in cooler air behind Wednesday’s cold front. A quick moving upper-level disturbance will slide across our area this evening. It’ll increase the clouds overhead, but there could also be an isolated light shower (but most stay dry).

Tonight, lows fall down to near 40 degrees. Friday remains cooler than the average by a range of 10-15 degrees with highs in the low 60s. Saturday morning lows will fall into the mid 30s, and there could be some patchy frost. Otherwise, get ready for an overall nice weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s, and highs spike to around 80 degrees by Sunday.

Next week, rain does return to our area. The first half of the week looks unsettled as we’ll have rounds of rain between Monday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for more details as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.