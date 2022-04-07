Chilly weather lingers through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our weekend is right around the corner, and the weather looks impeccable! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The day could start with a frost. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s. The afternoon high will be near 69 degrees. Sunday will start sunny. Clouds will begin increasing in the afternoon. The day will warm from a morning low near 41 degrees to an afternoon high near 79 degrees.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. We’ll cool to the upper 40s by midnight, and then the clouds will clear overnight. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees. Friday will start sunny. Clouds will increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become possible again on Monday and Tuesday. Then widepsread showers and thunderstorms become likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The timing can adjust in either direction. The weather pattern is one that favors severe thunderstorms somewhere, though exactly where is uncertain. It may be that the severe weather is west of us on Monday and Tuesday. Then Wednesday night’s storm system could be a bigger deal for us, especially if the timing trends more toward an afternoon or evening as opposed to overnight. We’re watching it closely. We encourage you to stay updated with us through the weekend.

