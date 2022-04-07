Advertisement

Crimenet 04_07_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Camille Eason.

Eason is a 24-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 6″ in height, weighing 140 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of larceny under lease or rental agreement.

If you know where Eason can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

