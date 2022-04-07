Advertisement

Firefighters battle two fires Thursday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian fire crews were called to a fire at 907 Fulton Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday. The structure may have been abandoned. There’s no word on how the fire may have started and no injuries were reported.

The department battled a second structure fire within a 12-hour period just after 12:30 p.m. It was in the 3300 block of Old Marion Road behind Walmart Neighborhood Market. It appeared to be an abandoned trailer tucked behind overgrowth. No cause or injuries have been reported.

