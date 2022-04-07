Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs General Fund budget

Gov. Kay Ivey was joined by Finance Director Bill Poole, Rep. Steve Clouse (R – HD93) and Sen....
Gov. Kay Ivey was joined by Finance Director Bill Poole, Rep. Steve Clouse (R – HD93) and Sen. Greg Albritton (R – SD22) for the official signing of the General Fund budget Apr. 7, 2022.(Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state’s General Fund budget Thursday. She commended the legislature’s ‘fiscally conservative’ approach to saving money and spending smarter. Ivey noted this is the 6th consecutive balanced budget she has signed as governor.

Ivey was joined by Finance Director Bill Poole, Rep. Steve Clouse (R – HD93) and Sen. Greg Albritton (R – SD22) for the official signing.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession...
Meridian man sentenced to over 22 years on meth trafficking charge
Ongoing work on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian will require the temporary closure of the Texas...
Interstate entrance ramp to temporarily close in Meridian
An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed...
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Bullet casing from shootout Thursday afternoon.
Local tire shop hit by bullets during Thursday shootout
First Lady Elee Reeves visited fourth graders at Kemper County Upper Elementary School to...
First lady Elee Reeves launches new book “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle”
A new American flag replaced an old and tattered one Thursday at Brookdale Senior Living in...
Brookdale raises new American flag
The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
Health department releases proposed regulations for medical marijuana program