Gov. Ivey signs General Fund budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state’s General Fund budget Thursday. She commended the legislature’s ‘fiscally conservative’ approach to saving money and spending smarter. Ivey noted this is the 6th consecutive balanced budget she has signed as governor.

“We are prepaying the General Fund obligations for the People’s Trust Act through at least 2028, fully funding the General Fund Budget Reserve Fund for the first time in history, ensuring we are increasing pay for hardworking folks like our state troopers and mental health workers, and we are making historic investments in programs that will make a difference not just today, but for years to come.”

Ivey was joined by Finance Director Bill Poole, Rep. Steve Clouse (R – HD93) and Sen. Greg Albritton (R – SD22) for the official signing.

