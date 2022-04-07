Gov. Ivey signs General Fund budget
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state’s General Fund budget Thursday. She commended the legislature’s ‘fiscally conservative’ approach to saving money and spending smarter. Ivey noted this is the 6th consecutive balanced budget she has signed as governor.
Ivey was joined by Finance Director Bill Poole, Rep. Steve Clouse (R – HD93) and Sen. Greg Albritton (R – SD22) for the official signing.
