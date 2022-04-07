Interstate entrance ramp to temporarily close in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ongoing work on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian will require the temporary closure of the Texas Turnaround from South Frontage Road. The closure starts at 7 p.m. Thursday night (Apr. 7) and continues until 7 a.m. Apr. 21.

Drivers should stay alert for work crews and pedestrians are reminded to never try to cross an interstate.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.