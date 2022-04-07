Local church looking to raise $15,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at the Children’s Center at Central United Methodist Church got to have fun at a Trike-A-Thon Thursday morning. They put on knee pads and helmets as they learned how to safely ride a bike. It’s an annual event that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We have had two or three children that have come through our program in our church that has benefited from this. They have been through St. Jude, and they have gotten care for them. It has helped families through that process. It motivated us and it gave us even more reason to help.”

A parade will be held in downtown Meridian Friday to further help raise awareness for the work the hospital does. It starts at 11 a.m. outside the church on 23rd Avenue/10th Street.

Central has been doing this fundraiser for decades. The goal is to raise $15,000.

