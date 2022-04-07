Advertisement

Local church looking to raise $15,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at the Children’s Center at Central United Methodist Church got to have fun at a Trike-A-Thon Thursday morning. They put on knee pads and helmets as they learned how to safely ride a bike. It’s an annual event that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A parade will be held in downtown Meridian Friday to further help raise awareness for the work the hospital does. It starts at 11 a.m. outside the church on 23rd Avenue/10th Street.

Central has been doing this fundraiser for decades. The goal is to raise $15,000.

