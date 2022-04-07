Meridian Championship parade set to take place Friday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 6A girls basketball state champions, Meridian High School, will be honored in their championship parade on Friday.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. will start on the corner of 25th avenue and the beginning of 8th street.

Different floats and the Meridian band will be participating in the parade. After the parade concludes at city hall there will be a ceremony. Fans, family, students etc., can take their photos with the gold trophy as well as get autographs and interact with the team.

Fans are encouraged to wear and to bring their state championship t-shirts.

“The kids have always said this season is dedicated to the city and I’m so glad we were able to pull it off for the city and we just want to bring them together and celebrate,” said head coach of the Lady Cats, Deneshia Faulkner. “The city is a big part of who we are. They’re our kids families, they’re friends and it’s very important. I’m hopeful that the majority of them will come out and we will paint the city blue!”

Parade route for the 2022 Meridian High School Championship Parade. (Meridian High School Athletics)

To see the official parade route click here.

