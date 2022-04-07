Advertisement

Meridian man sentenced to over 22 years on meth trafficking charge

Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession...
Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office cited court documents that FBI agents intercepted communications between Denman and a co-defendant in 2019 discussing the purchase of methamphetamine. The government said surveillance was used to watch Denman arrive at the buy location. He was later stopped and 325.20 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, a semi-automatic pistol and four loaded pistol magazines were found in his possession.

Denman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in December 2021.

The attorney’s office said the case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Hailstorm,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson area. “Hailstorm” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

