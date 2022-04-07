Advertisement

MHSAA moving to 7 classifications for high school sports

High school football is getting a 7A level in Mississippi.
High school football is getting a 7A level in Mississippi.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is moving to seven classifications for sports.

Capital Sports Mississippi reports the changes will begin for the 2023 school year.

The new class 7A will consist of the 24 high schools with the largest enrollments in the state. Classes 6A and 5A will also have 24 schools.

4A, 3A and 2A will all have 40 schools, while the rest will be sorted into Class 1A.

That means a greater percentage of teams will make the playoffs in each classification.

