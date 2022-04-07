Advertisement

Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – According to a new study, scientists are finding microplastic particles in the lungs of living people.

Microplastics come from plastic in the environment when it shears into tiny pieces. They’ve been found in the ocean and drinking water, soil, air and food, but this is the first time they’ve been detected in living lungs.

In a study published in Science of the Total Environment, the authors say it suggests people are inhaling the plastic particles.

The researchers looked at lung samples taken during routine surgeries on 13 people, and found 12 different types of plastic embedded in the lungs.

The health consequences of exposure to microplastics are still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide
The Jimmie Rodgers Festival gets a second major sponsor
Jimmie Rodgers Festival lands second major sponsor
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 6, 2022

Latest News

A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
Peeps back on display at Wisconsin art museum
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help
Las Vegas police have arrested Alan Wilson, 28, on charges that include attempted murder and...
GRAPHIC: Man stabs child 11 times to ‘get the demons out’, police say
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate