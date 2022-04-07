Advertisement

Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case

Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Mar. 15, 2022, in Diamondhead, Miss. He’s accused of...
Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Mar. 15, 2022, in Diamondhead, Miss. He’s accused of a 30-year-old murder in Surry County, North Carolina.(Hancock County jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
DOBSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Mar. 15, 2022, in Diamondhead, Miss., as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI. A news release said Alexander was extradited Mar. 27 and is jailed without bond.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992.

