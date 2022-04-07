MSU Riley Center looks forward to upcoming concerts, busy season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday night, one of the biggest names in music will hit the stage of the MSU Riley Center.

Bob Dylan will perform to a sold-out crowd. The tickets sold within minutes of being listed a few weeks ago. This performance is part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour. Rough and Rowdy Ways is a reference to Jimmie Rodgers.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing and it worked out with his routing, Head of campus, Dr. Terry Dale Cruse said. It really worked out because of the Riley Foundation. They are underwriting such huge part of this concert. He’s coming through and he’ll be here tomorrow night. That show sold out in 22 minutes.”

Organizers are excited to have such a legend grace the stage in Meridian.

“We expect a huge crowd. Perhaps the largest we’ve ever had here. He’s certainly one of the most talented artists we’ve had at the Riley Center, but we get a lot of talented artists.” Cruse said.

Not only is the MSU Riley Center expecting a large crowd at the Dylan concert, but they are anticipating around 12,000 people to come through the doors over the next 45 days.

“The facility is very versatile. It allows us to have banquet space, as well as host a small conference room type setting for some of our local businesses,” Cruse said. There are a variety of things coming through the Riley Center.”

Through a combination of concerts, conferences and other social events, the MSU Riley Center is certainly helping the uptick of downtown activity in Meridian.

“We are loaded out on conferences and events over the next month. About 12,000 people will be coming to downtown Meridian as a result of the conferences and events that we have at the MSU Riley Center,” Cruse explained.

Cruse said the Threefoot Hotel is an amazing compliment to everything the Riley Center has going.

