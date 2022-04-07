Advertisement

MSU Riley Center looks forward to upcoming concerts, busy season

By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday night, one of the biggest names in music will hit the stage of the MSU Riley Center.

Bob Dylan will perform to a sold-out crowd. The tickets sold within minutes of being listed a few weeks ago. This performance is part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour. Rough and Rowdy Ways is a reference to Jimmie Rodgers.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing and it worked out with his routing, Head of campus, Dr. Terry Dale Cruse said. It really worked out because of the Riley Foundation. They are underwriting such huge part of this concert. He’s coming through and he’ll be here tomorrow night. That show sold out in 22 minutes.”

Organizers are excited to have such a legend grace the stage in Meridian.

“We expect a huge crowd. Perhaps the largest we’ve ever had here. He’s certainly one of the most talented artists we’ve had at the Riley Center, but we get a lot of talented artists.” Cruse said.

Not only is the MSU Riley Center expecting a large crowd at the Dylan concert, but they are anticipating around 12,000 people to come through the doors over the next 45 days.

“The facility is very versatile. It allows us to have banquet space, as well as host a small conference room type setting for some of our local businesses,” Cruse said. There are a variety of things coming through the Riley Center.”

Through a combination of concerts, conferences and other social events, the MSU Riley Center is certainly helping the uptick of downtown activity in Meridian.

“We are loaded out on conferences and events over the next month. About 12,000 people will be coming to downtown Meridian as a result of the conferences and events that we have at the MSU Riley Center,” Cruse explained.

Cruse said the Threefoot Hotel is an amazing compliment to everything the Riley Center has going.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
‘Anthony, we will miss you’: 6th grader hit, killed by tractor-trailer while riding bike
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide
The Jimmie Rodgers Festival gets a second major sponsor
Jimmie Rodgers Festival lands second major sponsor
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 6, 2022

Latest News

Firefighters battle two fires Thursday.
Firefighters battle two fires Thursday
Holy Week lunches will be offered April 11-15, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at the Highland Baptist...
Neighborhood Watch outreach for Holy Week
Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession...
Meridian man sentenced to over 22 years on meth trafficking charge
The ribbon being cut.
The Back Porch ribbon cutting