Neighborhood Watch outreach for Holy Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Holy Week lunches will be offered April 11-15, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at the Highland Baptist Church Family Life Center, 3400 27th Avenue, courtesy of Highland Baptist Neighborhood Watch.

A guest speaker and soloist are included with each day’s free lunch. The daily programs will be short and sweet with something good to eat. The lunches are open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required.

See each day’s menu below:

