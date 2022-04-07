Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two known gang-members from Alabama are facing charges in connection with the “unrest and criminal behavior” Panama City Beach Police dealt with the weekend of March 26th.

Police say Demarion Cooper, 20, of Troy, Alabama, and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, Alabama, were arrested Thursday at their homes on warrants for inciting or encouraging a riot. Police say these two men were not Spring Breakers, but came down for one purpose – to commit crimes.

“These are not the type of people we want visiting Panama City Beach. I think everybody could agree. We want people to play with sand castles and sand buckets, not semi-automatic weapons,” Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

About two weeks ago, there were several incidents of disorder and violence in Panama City Beach, ending with a shooting. Law enforcement says these two men played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create disorder prone to violence. Officials said Cooper and Glasper used Spring Break for their criminal behavior.

“They were seen with guns multiple times throughout the weekend, both on surveillance video and by eye-witnesses. Their posts on social media incited a lot of the activity that we saw during this weekend. For instance, Mr. Cooper in the height of all the criminal activity that we saw, posted something to the effect of ‘mask up, glove up, let’s burn this place down.’ If that does not seem like it’s encouraging destruction, I don’t know what is,” said Talamantez.

Officials said Cooper has already been transported to the Bay County Jail and Glasper is in an Alabama county jail awaiting extradition.

Police say there are several investigations into the criminal activity from that weekend that are still ongoing. They say additional charges and arrests for several people should be expected.

