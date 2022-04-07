Advertisement

Panama City Beach riot suspects arrested in Alabama

L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper
L to R: Demarion Cooper, Rashad Glasper(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom and Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two known gang-members from Alabama are facing charges in connection with the “unrest and criminal behavior” Panama City Beach Police dealt with the weekend of March 26th.

Police say Demarion Cooper, 20, of Troy, Alabama, and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, Alabama, were arrested Thursday at their homes on warrants for inciting or encouraging a riot. Police say these two men were not Spring Breakers, but came down for one purpose – to commit crimes.

“These are not the type of people we want visiting Panama City Beach. I think everybody could agree. We want people to play with sand castles and sand buckets, not semi-automatic weapons,” Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

About two weeks ago, there were several incidents of disorder and violence in Panama City Beach, ending with a shooting. Law enforcement says these two men played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create disorder prone to violence. Officials said Cooper and Glasper used Spring Break for their criminal behavior.

“They were seen with guns multiple times throughout the weekend, both on surveillance video and by eye-witnesses. Their posts on social media incited a lot of the activity that we saw during this weekend. For instance, Mr. Cooper in the height of all the criminal activity that we saw, posted something to the effect of ‘mask up, glove up, let’s burn this place down.’ If that does not seem like it’s encouraging destruction, I don’t know what is,” said Talamantez.

Officials said Cooper has already been transported to the Bay County Jail and Glasper is in an Alabama county jail awaiting extradition.

Police say there are several investigations into the criminal activity from that weekend that are still ongoing. They say additional charges and arrests for several people should be expected.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide
An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed...
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie
Ongoing work on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian will require the temporary closure of the Texas...
Interstate entrance ramp to temporarily close in Meridian
Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession...
Meridian man sentenced to over 22 years on meth trafficking charge

Latest News

Lauderdale Co. Court Judge reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham speaks about Senate Confirmation.
Lauderdale Co. Court Judge reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
The Back Porch ribbon cutting
The Back Porch ribbon cutting
Riley Center
MSU Riley Center looks forward to upcoming concerts, busy season
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers