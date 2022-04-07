Advertisement

Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.

Deputies are seeking William Parker's whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, but other charges may be filed. 31-year-old Shannia Culpepper was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female passenger was arrested, and a male driver is wanted after fleeing a traffic stop in Jones County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, William Parker fled from the traffic stop on foot near 900 Riels Road.

The passenger in the pickup truck, 31-year-old Shannia Culpepper, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after about 16.8 grams of illegal drugs were found in her purse.

More illegal narcotics found in Culpepper's purse.
More illegal narcotics found in Culpepper's purse.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington County.

JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington...
JCSD says the truck that Parker and Culpepper were in was reported stolen out of Covington County.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are seeking Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, but additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff’s department.

All the items that was seized during the traffic stop.
All the items that was seized during the traffic stop.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on Parker’s location is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

