Sgt. Nick Risner Act heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State senators amended the Sgt. Nick Risner Act on Thursday sending it back to the House. The bill received the final passage from the House Thursday afternoon and it will now head to Governor Ivey for a signature.

Senate Judiciary Committee approved the Sergeant Nick Risner Act by a 6-2 vote on Wednesday. The bill moves to the full Senate for approval.

The Sgt. Nick Risner Act would change Alabama’s “Good Time” law. This act would make it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

“Nick Risner paid the ultimate sacrifice. He gave his life to protect his community, his family and the community has been through a lot because of this,” said bill sponsor, representative Philip Pettus. ”If my bill goes through no other officer, their family or community will have to go through the same thing they had to.”

This bill was proposed after Sgt. Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty during a chase in October 2021. His accused killer, Brian Martin, was released from prison after serving only three years of a 10-year sentence based on good time.

