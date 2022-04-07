Storms are gone, now we’re turning cooler

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have stepped outside today, the warmth and humidity hit you like a truck. Wednesday’s high temperature was the highest temperature of the year so far at Meridian Regional Airport. It was also the highest since October 15, 2021.

That heat and humidity made the atmosphere unstable, and it energized the thunderstorms that formed. Some of the storms produced hail, heavy rain, and abundant lightning, but we didn’t all get rain.

Now the storms have exited, and we will turn cooler as the clouds clear tonight. The low temperature by morning will be near 45 degrees. Thursday will be mainly sunny with more clouds after about 3-4 PM. The high temperature will be near 66 degrees. A stray shower is possible from about 6 PM to 9 PM.

This weekend will be sunny with passing clouds. Mornings will be chilly with lows in the 30s. Afternoons will warm 60s on Saturday to almost 80 on Sunday.

Showers return to the forecast late Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re monitoring both days for signs of potential severe weather, but right now that does not appear to be the case.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.