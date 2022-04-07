Advertisement

This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows

MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
(Gray News) – MagellanTV is looking for a true crime fanatic to take on a 24-hour True Crime marathon.

The streaming service company is willing to pay $100 an hour.

MagellanTV’s ideal candidate is someone who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and (doesn’t) flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

They would also have to be willing to stream true crime shows nonstop for 24 hours while documenting their experience on social media.

The candidate will have to watch 32 True Crime shows, with 48 hours given to complete the job tasks.

The chosen winner will receive $2,400 if the job requirements are completed and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Runner-ups will also get a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV, a $60 value.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, visit MagellanTV’s website to apply.

