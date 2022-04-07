Three local tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday morning’s storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three tornadoes touched down in East Mississippi during Tuesday morning’s storms. This is the third week in a row confirmed tornadoes have hit our area.

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed the latest trio of twisters Wednesday evening following two days of damage surveys.

Newton-Lawrence Tornado

The National Weather Service said the first of the three tornadoes formed on the east side of Lawrence in Newton County just south of Highway 80 and the Kansas City Southern Railroad. It tracked eastward along Highway 80 for much of its track, snapping and uprooting trees. It also damaged several sheds and other buildings. It caused damage on the north side of Newton, including damage to a roof near Ford Avenue. The tornado ended near Decatur Street and Old Hickory Road.

The tornado formed at about 7:16 AM Tuesday, and it was on the ground for about five minutes, covering a track of four miles that was about 100 yards across at its largest point. The tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds near 100 mph.

Southwest Clarke County Tornado

The second tornado of the day formed in southwest Clarke County at about 8:06 AM. It lasted for just three minutes. It cut a track nearly three miles long and up to 250 yards wide that started along County Road 277. It blew down two sheds and pulled back the roof of a house. The tornado track along County Road 250, snapping and uprooting trees and utility poles. The tornado ended just before reaching County Road 276.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 with 105 mph winds at its strongest.

Whynot Tornado

The third tornado of the day was an E-0 with maximum winds estimated at 85 mph. It formed near the intersection of Causeyville-Whynot Road and Harve Chatham Road at about 8:18 AM Tuesday. It snapped and uprooted trees as it crossed Highway 19 South and Old Highway 19. It ended along Ponds Road.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.