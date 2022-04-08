Brookdale raises new American flag

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Brookdale Senior Living hosted a ceremony to retire its old American flag and replace it with a new one Thursday.

The facility invited the Northeast High School Navy Junior ROTC to present the colors, lower the old flag and raise the new one.

Brookdale Senior Living retired its American flag Thursday with the help of the Northeast High School Navy JROTC and the Boy Scouts. (WTOK)

Brookdale presented the old flag to the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts of America, to ceremonially burn at an appropriate time. Current conditions are too windy to safely do that.

