City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2022
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DERRICK SUMRALL
|1978
|383 BRIARWOOD RD MERIDIAN,M S
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|KENDRICK STARKS
|1985
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT B14 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KENDRICK STARKS
|1985
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT B14 MERIDIAN, MS
|ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|JANICE JOHNSON
|1956
|3209 32ND AVE APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
|FREDEZ CLARK
|1993
|901 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM to April 7, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:29 PM on April 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:04 AM on April 5, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Vally Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.