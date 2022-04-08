City of Meridian Arrest Report April 8, 2022
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|City of Meridian Arrest Report April 8, 2022
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:57 PM on April 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Highway 19 North. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:55 PM on April 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 26thAvenue. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.