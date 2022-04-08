Advertisement

Divorce Report April 1-7, 2022

Divorce Docket
Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Divorce Report April 1-7, 2022
TERESA SCOTT v. CLEVELAND E JONES
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LEIGH FORT and NELSON FERRELL FORT
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DIANA COLE PRICE AND JOHN CALVIN PRICE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LARRY HOOKER and LATOYA PHILLIPS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Harold E Chaney and Mary B Chaney
Crystal Nicole Collins v. Maurice LaShawn Collins

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Carnell Denman, 43, of Meridian, was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for possession...
Meridian man sentenced to over 22 years on meth trafficking charge
Ongoing work on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian will require the temporary closure of the Texas...
Interstate entrance ramp to temporarily close in Meridian
Trevion Bell is accused of murder in the death of Jahiem Jimerson.
Arrest made in 2020 Meridian homicide
An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed...
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie

Latest News

MSU Riley Center anticipates busy spring.
MSU Riley Center looks forward to upcoming concerts, busy season
Divorce Docket
Divorce Report March 25-31, 2022
Singing Brakeman Park
Volunteers needed for the Keep America Beautiful initiative
Market at the Kingdom
West Lauderdale High School hosts Market at the Kingdom