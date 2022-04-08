First lady Elee Reeves launches new book “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle”

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - First Lady Elee Reeves visited fourth graders at Kemper County Upper Elementary School to launch her new activity book, “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle.”

Kemper County Upper Elementary is one of five schools scheduled to receive the initial distribution of Reeves’ book, funded by a grant through The Casey Foundation. The character Fred poses a series of questions designed to encourage students to take part in engaging and thought-provoking conversations that are critical to child development and problem-solving skills.

Each book will come with a pack of crayons to help Fred complete his journey.

The First Lady and her team are currently working to identify additional funding sources so Fred the Turtle can be distributed to even more students throughout the state

“My team and I were trying to find something we can do to benefit children across the state. We developed this coloring activity book that talks about friendships, being brave and learning to be confident. It’s all about a sea turtle name Fred who travels across the state and gets to highlight the great things in our state. It has been a labor of love. We love children, and nothing makes me happier than seeing a child smile. We have certainly seen that today,” said Reeves.

Fred was inspired by the First Lady’s childhood imaginary friend, and Fisherman Jimmy was inspired by her dad.

