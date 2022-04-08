Private graveside services for Infant Jackson Palmer Skipper will be held at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Jackson Palmer Skipper, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Survivors include his parents, James Aaron and Dana Skipper; brother, James Parker Skipper; grandparents, Randy and Kristie Skipper and Darrel and Darcel Phillips; great-grandparents, Faye Odom, Nelda and Jay Dearman, and Sara Gutierrez; uncles, Darrel Phillips, Jr. and Ethan Skipper; and his aunts, Pattie Poythress and Dara Ann Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Robert and Joyce Lewis, James Luther Skipper, and Kenny Gutierrez, and one cousin, Hannah Poythress.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in memory of Jackson be made to Baton Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Skipper and Darrel Phillips, Jr.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the private graveside services.

