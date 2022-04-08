Lauderdale Co. Court Judge reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - History was in the making on capitol hill as the Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court Thursday.

This makes Judge Jackson the first black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“We’d like to think that here in the United States we’re all represented. I was very pleased when we had a Latin American woman appointed but this just brings joy to my heart,” said Lauderdale County Court Judge Veldore Young Graham.

The Senate voted 53 to 47 to confirm her as a justice.

Since three Republicans voted in favor of Jackson, Vice President Kamala Harris was not needed to cast a tie-breaking vote.

Graham said it’s exciting to know that after over 100 appointed justices, we finally have an African American woman in the court.

“We have African American children and children of color who are growing up not seeing people who look like them in positions. So if we go to Vice President Harris and now we have Supreme Court Justice Brown Jackson on the court. I hear it all the time. Oh, it’s good to meet you it’s good to see you, and it’s just because I have these young children who have never seen African Americans in positions they aspire to be in. So their aspirations are to meet those goals and this shows them they can do it,” said Graham.

Graham said she believes Judge Jackson is well qualified for the position and makes decisions that are fair and just. She said Judge Jackson will represent everyone in the US and represent us well.

" I hope that we can stop dividing our country along political lines and racial divides and come together to do what’s best for the country as a whole. I’m excited,” said Graham.

