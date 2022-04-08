Local tire shop hit by bullets during Thursday shootout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are looking into a shootout that happened Thursday afternoon in the city.

It was just before 1:00 p.m. when a man walking down Highway 19 N. starts getting shot at by someone parked on Manning St.

The whole thing was caught on security camera located at Aguilar Tire Shop. In the video you can see a man walking in front of Trustmark Bank on Highway 19 N. In the background is a white car. As soon as the man reaches the corner of Manning St.

The passenger door of the white car opens and person gets out and appears to start shooting toward the other person. On Friday, there were still shell casings in the area where the person was shooting.

At that same moment you can see the man run across the street with a gun in his hand. The owners of Aguilar Tire Shop heard the whole thing happen.

“That guy could have just come in here to take shelter. He could have come to us and said, ‘give me all you got.’ Or anything. We stood there literally with a knife. We were just like, ‘well, this is the only thing we have to defend ourselves.’,” Carlos Aguilar said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a window was shot out and a wall was hit at the tire shop. Aguilar said he’s heard of nearby shootings before. His family wants to run their business in peace and make an honest living.

“I don’t know. I have a girlfriend and she tells me, ‘how do you feel?’ and I’m like, ‘kind of unsafe because you never know when someone can come up and just shoot you.’,” Aguilar said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Meridian police or the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

