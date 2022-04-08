Advertisement

More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”

Some other cities and counties are still considering it. For instance, Lauderdale County, Neshoba County and Philadelphia have scheduled public hearings for the issue during their next board meetings. Lauderdale and Neshoba supervisors meet next on Apr. 18. Philadelphia meets Apr. 19. The city of Southaven will also discuss the issue at its next Board of Alderman meeting Apr. 19. Olive Branch did not specify that they would discuss the program, only that they are aware of the deadline. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors will discuss the program at its meeting Apr. 18.

Back in February, Gov. Tate Reeves signed SB 2095 into law, establishing a medical marijuana program for the state of Mississippi.
As part of the new law, Mississippi cities and counties have until May 3 to decide whether they will opt out of allowing medical marijuana businesses in their communities.


The law does allow voters in cities and counties that opt out of the program to have a say through a referendum process.

Copyright 2022 WTOK/WMC. All rights reserved.

