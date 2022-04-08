Advertisement

Mr. Preston Aubrey Thrash

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The family of Mr. Preston Aubrey Thrash will hold a memorial service for him at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Thrash, age 78, of Meridian passed away on April 7, 2022.

Mr. Thrash honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad Company. Mr. Thrash loved bluegrass music and was a master of Shotokan Karate. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Beverly Thrash; children, Bobby Ray Thrash (Lana), Steven Aubrey Thrash, Joseph W. White, Jr. (Jennifer), Jason W. White (Deena), Aubry James Logan, Jr. (Rowena), Brandy Null (Kyle); 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Thrash was preceded in death by his parents, Preston M. and Nettie Purvis Thrash and eight special siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

