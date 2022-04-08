Southeast Lauderdale closes out a big district game over Union

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier this week Union took a lead over the Tigers 10-2, but Thursday night the Tigers came into Union seeking revenge.

At the bottom of the third the Yellowjackets would trail 4-3.

Southeast Lauderdale would continue to capitalize on big runs to extend their lead.

At the bottom of the 7th, Union would load the bases with two outs. Southeast is able to stay calm and close this game out. The Tigers win 9-6 in the big district match up.

Tigers head softball coach, Chris Harper, said, “They didn’t panic. This season, actually, we’ve kind of panicked a little bit and let things snow ball. We just didn’t let anything snow ball on us [tonight]. We just got outs and so I was proud of them for that.”

The Tigers will host their rival Northeast Lauderdale at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Union will host Newton County at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

