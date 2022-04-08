Advertisement

Warming sunshine keeps the weekend bright

This weekend will be warm with abundant sunshine, chilly mornings, and warming afternoons.
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re heading into a weekend that will be filled with sunshine. Mornings will be chilly, and afternoons will be warming.

Evening clouds can bring one or two stray showers with them this evening. They’re not a big deal, and most of us won’t even find any rain. The sky will clear after midnight, and patchy frost becomes possible through sunrise. The low temperature will be near 35 degrees. Saturday will be sunny. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

The second half of the weekend will be warmer. The day will start sunny and chilly with a morning low temperature of 41 degrees. The afternoon high will b enear 79 degrees. Clouds will begin increasing late in the day.

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday and then with a bigger storm system Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The large-scale weather pattern favors several waves of severe weather, but it will mostly stay west of us. The exception may be our Wednesday night-Thursday morning storm system. At least part of our area could be face with a severe weather threat from that system. We’ll be watching that system closely for you.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

