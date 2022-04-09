Alabama Gulf Coast launches beach safety campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new campaign aims to keep you safe when you visit Alabama’s Gulf Coast. It’s called the Beach Safe Campaign.

It’s a partnership between the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan Volunteer fire departments, along with the Baldwin County EMA, and Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism.

The campaign includes video, audio and graphics to alert beachgoers about beach conditions, including rip currents, which are the number one weather-related killer along the northern Gulf Coast.

The goal is to reach beachgoers before they reach the beach.

“When they get here, and they’re already on vacation and their feet touch the sand, you know, the saying that we’d like is “Know before you go”,” explained Brett Lessinger, the Orange Beach Beach safety director.

Here’s what officials want you to know:

Check current beach conditions and know what each flag represent.

Swim near a lifeguard and check in with the lifeguards.

“Do a self-accountability check,” Lessinger added.

Am I a good swimmer?

Is this a day when I can go into the water and swim out to the sandbar?

Do I lack some swimming skills that I need to stay closer to shore.

Also, check in with the lifeguards. They can help you pinpoint the best spots to swim.

”We want them to come down on vacation and enjoy their time,” he explained, “but we also want them to understand, you know, the beach safety and all of what the beach entails.”

You can sign up for alerts to get daily beach conditions. Just text ALBEACHES to 888777.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.