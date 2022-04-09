Advertisement

Clarkdale’s Alec Michael McIlwain wins Lindy Callahan Award

By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School’s Alec Michael McIlwain was awarded the Lindy Callahan Scholar Athlete Award.

Only sixteen seniors are selected every year for the award.

“I didn’t know I was getting it, so it’s definitely very surprising,” McIlwain said. “It means a lot because you work so hard and to see stuff have a payout from it. It’s very big to work so hard so you can get that payoff.”

History was made for Clarkdale as McIlwain is the first Bulldog to win the award since 2013.

