Knights introduce Doug Everett as new head volleyball coach

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale announces Doug Everett as the new girls volleyball head coach.

Everett spent the last two years as the coach of the 15 and 16 U club volleyball team and is also the commissioner of the Mississippi State Games. Taking this job came with a lot of nerves for Everett.

“I think it’s a big responsibility because there is a lot of talent in the room. I guess you are a little nervous you don’t want to let the girls down. You want to bring in something that is going to help them be better. Potentially get some of these girls in college because I mean it’s the second biggest sport in high school, girls volleyball, in the country right now and colleges are opening up programs left and right so hopefully they develop and we get one or two in colleges. But it’s a little nerve wrecking so I don’t want to be the one to let them down.”

Coach Everett is married to Deborah Everett, the head volleyball coach at Northeast Lauderdale. He joked that the house will be very divided when the coach against each other.

The Knights and their new coach will host try outs in April and will start summer practices in July.

Upcoming junior volleyball player, Hailey Duque said, “I’m just excited to see him coach because I know it is good and I know our team is going to get a lot better because he is as good of a coach as he is.”

