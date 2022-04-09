Advertisement

MDOT closing portions of I-20 and I-55 for repairs this weekend

(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The closure of parts of I-20 and I-55 has begun in Jackson and drivers are forced to take alternate routes for at least the next two days.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are already hard at work on I-20 near State Street as people driving through will have to make some adjustments over the weekend.

“We will be closing all lanes of I-20 Westbound and I-55 Southbound,” said MDOT PIO Michael Flood. “It’s one closure but two interstates. It’s the same location; the interstates run concurrently at this location.”

The area construction crews are focusing their attention to is exit 45B. It’s the state street exit along I-20 West.

The third lane from the median is what’s causing the closure.

“The soil that is about 35 feet below the surface is very saturated, especially in this one area, in this one lane,” said Flood. “Because of that, it has resulted in a dip in the roadway, so instead of being like that, it dips a little bit like that, and we certainly can’t have a dip on an interstate that sees 110,000 vehicles a day.”

Flood believes a ruptured pipe is the reason for this problem.

“We are going to find out what is causing that, and then we are going to take out a lot of that saturated soil that’s causing the dip, and we are going to replace it with all of this crushed stone and asphalt that you see behind me here,” said Flood.

MDOT will have detours set up while construction work is taking place.

Flood is urging drivers to be mindful of the closure when coming through this area this weekend.

“Just avoid I-20 westbound and I-55 southbound if you can, unless you can use our detour. If you are coming from Meridian to Vicksburg on I-20 westbound and you use our detour, it may add about 15 to 20 minutes to your commute if there is no traffic. If there’s traffic, it could last closer to 30 minutes, but we appreciate everyone’s patience. We know it’s an inconvenience, but it’s got to be done,” said Flood.

I-20 eastbound and I-55 northbound traffic will not be impacted. MDOT plans to have the lanes back open and construction work complete by Monday.

